The Dawson Springs Police Department released the following reports last week:
• Christopher Cotton was cited April 11 for second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Braxton A. Baucum, 18, Dawson Springs, was arrested April 2 on Park Avenue after police said they saw him speeding in his pickup truck with two boys in the bed of the truck. He was charged with reckless driving, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana, failure to wear seat belt and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Malik O. Davis, 23, Dawson Springs, was arrested March 28 on Poplar Street and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, no visible injury).