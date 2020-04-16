Jean Massamore, known lovingly as “Mama” Jean by her family, was born Oct. 12, 1925. She spent most of her life in Dawson Springs, but moved to Kuttawa to the assisted living wing of River’s Bend Retirement Community in December 2018. Early on in life, she had memories of her grandparents’ cabin on the river in Lyon County — before Kentucky and Barkley lakes were created. Just two months ago, celebrating her granddaughter’s birthday, she took the family to the area where the cabin was.
She married Richard “Dick” Massamore and started a family. Professionally, she helped her husband run a tax service, but was much more to her community than an entrepreneur. According to her granddaughter, Lee Anne Teague, Massamore was a religious woman, serving as an ordained deacon and elder at First Christian Church in Dawson Springs. She was also instrumental in the city’s Main Street program.
She graduated from the Memphis College of Art and was employed at Outwood State School in Dawson Springs.
She was also the owner and partner in Massamore Tax Services.
Jean served on the Board of Directors of the Princeton Art Guild and the Hopkinsville Art Guild and was a founding member of the Dawson Springs Museum and Art Center.
She was an elder emeritus, member and Sunday school teacher of First Christian Church of Dawson Springs.
She served as the general chairman of the Dawson Springs 1974 Centennial Celebration and the chairperson of First Christian Church 1986 Centennial Celebration.
Jean was a member of the Dawson Springs Historical Preservation Commission and the Hopkins County Extension Council. She was an award-winning author, poet, artist and photographer.
With an artistic flare, Massamore graduated from the Memphis Academy of Arts. Throughout her adult life, she maintained a studio in her home, creating art using a variety of media. She was an award-winning poet, though short stories were her forté. She had also won awards for her photography.
Above all, however, she was a wife, a mother and a grandmother.
“She focused on her family,” Teague said, who was raised by her grandmother from age 14. “We came first, and she came second. She was like a mom to me.”
Massamore entered the assisted living facility because of mobility issues. She remained sharp, taking care of her own finances until her condition deteriorated due to coronavirus.
She died around 5 p.m. Saturday at Teague’s home in Paris, Tennessee.
A celebration of life service will be at a later date. The body will be cremated.
Ridgeway Funeral Home, Paris, Tenn., is in charge of arrangements.
