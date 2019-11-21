The Hopkins County Sheriff's Department released the following report Tuesday:
• Charles L. Buchanan, 30, Dawson Springs, was charged Monday with nonpayment of court costs on a Daviess County bench warrant and contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order on a Breckinridge County bench warrant.
Madisonville Police Department released the following report Monday:
• Misti D. Titus, 38, Dawson Springs, was charged Friday with possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).