From Progress staff reports
Two roadway projects will affect traffic flow in the area in the foreseeable future, according to news releases from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
A southbound entry ramp for an exit on the Pennyrile Parkway will closed for a couple weeks as crews work on reconstructing the parkway. The Crofton exit, exit 23, is for Kentucky 800, and will be closed starting Monday. Rehabilitation work and paving will occur. The closure should last about 15 days, the release states.
The closure is part of a 13-mile project, which is divided into 6 phases and is spread out over a year and a half.
Also, the cabinet announced work zone lane restrictions for the U.S. 41 and Interstate 69 Madisonville exit (117). The restrictions start this week and should last about two weeks, weather permitting, the release states. Crews will be making concrete pavement repairs and traffic will be down to one lane.
Motorists will come upon trucks hauling material and also flaggers, personnel and other equipment.