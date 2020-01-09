The Dawson Springs Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• June A. Jones, 43, Dawson Springs, was charged Dec. 26 with failure to appear on a warrant.
• Michelle T. Brown, 48, Dawson Springs, was charged Dec. 19 with rear license plate not illuminated, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, no registration receipt and driving under the influence (methamphetamine).
• Candy A. Gray, 46, Dawson Springs, was charged Dec. 21 with nonpayment of fines on a bench warrant, possession of marijuana and possession of meth (third or greater offense).
• Andrew G. Vincent, 24, unknown, was arrested and charged Dec. 19 with first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), reckless driving, speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, improper passing, disregarding stop sign, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), receiving stolen property under $10,000 and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
• Jennifer L. Adams, 38, Dawson Springs, was charged Dec. 3 with failure to pay warrant out of Muhlenberg County. She was also charged Dec. 4 with theft by unlawful taking over $500 but under $10,000 and two counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• Autumn F. Garrison, 27, Dawson Springs, was charged Dec. 2 with fraudulent use of a credit card over $500 out of Christian County and two counts of probation violation for failing to report to her probation officer for charges of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of a firearm, second-degree burglary and two counts of theft by unlawful taking over $500.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday: • Jeramey H. Bourland, 35, Dawson Springs, was charged Sunday with failure to appear in Hopkins County and failure to appear in Webster County.