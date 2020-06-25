An Owensboro man and Nortonville woman were arrested on a variety of charges Monday, according to a report from the Kentucky State Police
Gevin Lemons, 27, was stopped by KSP Trooper John Eilert after the officer observed Lemons not wearing a seatbelt. Further investigation revealed Lemons and his passenger, Nichole Franklin, 38, were under the influence, according to the report. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of suspected methamphetamine and suspected synthetic marijuana.
Lemons has been charged with nine counts, including possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, possession of synthetic drugs and a second offense of driving under the influence.
Franklin was arrested and charged with public intoxication by a controlled substance.
Both were lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.