A state senator who represents Dawson Springs has been given a national honor, according to a news release from Sen. C.B. Embry Jr.'s office.
Embry is one of 15 recipients of the National Guard Association of the United States Patrick Henry Award.
The award will be given to Embry following the NGAUS conference, which is Friday through Monday in Denver. The presentation's time, date and location has yet to be announced.
The award recognizes local officials and civic leaders who show service to the armed forces through their actions in their position of "great responsibility," the release states. The association's website says the award started in 1989 and recipients will get a walnut plaque.
Nominees must have extensive time and legislation record to show their support.
Embry is a Kentucky Republican state senator from Morgantown and he represents Butler, Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio counties. Among other memberships, he is the vice chair of Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee.
State Senator Albert Robinson is another recipient from Kentucky.
For more information about the association and the awards, visit www.ngaus.org.