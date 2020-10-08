10 years ago
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2010.
The Dawson Springs Independent School System found itself in an unfamiliar situation when assessment results revealed both the elementary and the junior-senior high school failed to make adequate yearly progress under the federal No Child Left Behind Act.
As the result of an autopsy performed Monday at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office, human remains located Saturday morning were positively identified as Jodie Powers, 19, Earlington, who has been missing since August. Her remains were found by a hunter walking in a wooded area north of South Highland Avenue in Earlington.
The funeral for Velma Preston Kingery Tapp Robards, 95, of Madisonville, was held Sept. 26, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Thurman Harris officiated. Burial was in New Beulah Cemetery.
Two 2010 graduates of Dawson Springs High School have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP exams. Aaron Labrado qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average scores of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. Sheldon Dearing qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP exams with scores of 3 or higher.
James Brantley, Hopkins Circuit Court Judge, was named 2010 Henry V. Pennington Outstanding Trial Judge by the Kentucky Justice Association.
Dawson Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center has been named the 2010 Western District Facility of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities.
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2010.
Mike Coke, chief operating office of M 30, a manufacturer of hand cleanser, has announced the company’s plans to purchase the Peach Properties building at 280 Industrial Park Road. The only reason they wouldn’t come to town, Coke said, is if the city doesn’t approve M 30’s request for a five-year tax abatement.
The Panther girls placed second and for the first time in the event’s history a Panther boy crossed the line first at the county championship held at Madisonville-North Hopkins Sept. 28. Sophomore Colton Chapple won the race in a time of 17:56, making him the first Panther boy ever to win the county championship. This was the 21st year for the meet.
The funeral for Jason Steven Hickerson, 29, of Dawson Springs, was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Randall Rogers officiated. Burial was in Piney Grove Cemetery.
24 years ago
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Oct. 3, 1996.
The Dawson Springs Rotary Club has announced plans to build and donate to the Municipal Park Board a 50-ft. by 80-ft. “quality metal shelter building.”
A large crowd was on-hand Friday morning, Sept. 20, to help Ron and Renee Huddleston cut the ribbon on their new busines, Huddleston Jewel Gallery, Water Street.
Air Force Airman John D. Sharp has graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. He is the son of John W. Sharp, Fork Springs Road.
Air Force S. Sgt. Karl R. Koebel has been decorated with the Air Force Commendation Medal.
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Oct. 10, 1996.
Mayor Stacia Peyton has told the city council that people who park along Railroad Avenue at night will be prohibited from doing so if littering along the street is not stopped.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Johnson of Dawson Springs have announced the engagement of their daughter, Jacqueline Gayle Dunbar, to James Michael Gordon, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Gordon, Mortons Gap. The wedding vows will be exchanged Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m. with a reception following at the White House General Baptist Church in White House, Tenn.
The Dawson Springs High School Marching Panther Band has qualified for its first state championship competition in recent memory.
The funeral for Benjamin W. Wade, 85, of Madisonville, formerly of Dawson Springs, was held Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 8, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Joe Eades officiated. Burial was in Ilsley Cemetery.
50 years ago
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Oct. 1, 1970.
MS Industries, Inc., if Cincinnati, Ohio, has sold its entire assets and business to Vanguard Industries, Inc., also of Cincinnati. Mid-South Plastics, Inc., manufactures plastic products in a 65,000 square foot building in West Hopkins Industrial Park, located on KY 109 North.
The Dawson Springs High School Band won first place in its class at the 16th annual Ohio County Marching Band Festival at Beaver Dam Monday. Fifteen Kentucky high school marching bands competed in the event.
An 11-foot tomato vine came up of its own free will on the corner of the back porch at the home of Mrs. Charlie Purdy, 304 Sycamore St.
Last rites were conducted for George Albert Creekmur, 94, East Walnut Street, Sunday afternoon at the Primitive Baptist Church. Elder J.D. Shain officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
Funeral services were held for Herschel C. Vandiver, 52, Hospital Road, Tuesday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Jimmy Russell officiated. Burial was in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Oct. 8, 1970.
Harvey Hopper, West Park Avenue, was recently named operations manager of West Building Materials Centers, 110 Sugg St., Madisonville, Jim Card, manager, announced.
The Irving Hobgood building on US 62 East, across from a local garage has been purchased by Col. Franklin Hunt and Bob Peyton. A complete line of square dancing and western wearing apparel and accessories will be sold. The back of the shop will have auction facilities, flea market and general merchandise.
Tonya Jones, 13-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Garland Jones, Route 2, won a first place ribbon in the quarter horse pleasure class at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. She rode her own horse, Popular J. Cody.
Miss Sarah Ann McGregor, only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. McGregor, East Hall Street, became the bride of Mr. Billy Wayne Oglesby, youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. Hershel Oglesby, Nortonville, at 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon, Sept. 5, at the First Baptist Church, city. The Rev. Jesse Bell officiated.