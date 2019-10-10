Two Paducah leaders were impressed by the city's turnout -- about 530 people -- at Thursday's gubernatorial forum between Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear.
"The Paducah Chamber takes our role as an advocate for our community very seriously. The fact that we were able to be the only chamber in Kentucky to get to host this type of forum to me shows that we show up as a community," Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson told The Sun.
"We want people to know that we care and that we're listening and we will make our voice heard as a united community."
The forum can be viewed in its entirety on WPSD Local 6's website, www.wpsdlocal6.com, and the station's Facebook page.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless was proud the city was able to host such an event.
"It matters that we educate ourselves and that we listen and pay attention, because it is our responsibility as voters to know what the issues are and how candidates are thinking about them," she said, echoing a statement made by Paducah Bank CEO Joe Framptom early in the program.
"It's amazing for us to get to see two candidates way over here in western Kentucky and to get to hear firsthand from their perspectives."
Candidates fielded questions from a regional media panel on a variety of topics, including area jobs, international investment in the region, gambling, medical marijuana, education spending, the pension crisis, technology, Asian carp and Barkley Regional Airport.
Each candidate pitched his qualifications for governor.
"What we're here to talk about today is vision," said Beshear, the Democratic challenger, in his opening statement. "(My vision is one) that lifts up Kentucky, but specifically lifts up western Kentucky. We can make western Kentucky an international leader. My family comes from right down the road in Dawson Springs in Hopkins County, and it's because of that, that I was raised with what I think are western Kentucky values of faith, family and hard work.
"That's why I will always tell you the truth, and the truth is Kentucky can and should be doing better."
Bevin, the Republican incumbent, discussed his background.
"I'm a business guy, a military veteran and a father of nine," he said during his opening statement. "I was blessed to be raised by a mother and father who taught us that things like hard work and respect for God and country and making sure you give an honest day's work for an honest day's pay.
"I'm grateful to have been raised to love this nation, to respect America and the men and women who are in uniform both protecting and serving us in a local community and those that have served to defend us and this nation in military uniform."
The election is Nov. 5. Four additional gubernatorial forums are scheduled for:
• Oct. 15: Televised with WKYT and the League of Women Voters in Lexington.
• Oct. 26: Televised with WLKY and the League of Women Voters in Louisville.
• Oct. 28: Televised debate with KET in Lexington.
• Oct. 29: Televised debate with WLWT and Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights.
The deadline to register to vote is Monday. Online voter registration is available through www.GoVoteKY.com.