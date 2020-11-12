The Hopkins County Health Department reported the death of a senior adult on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities locally to 44.
The health department reported 64 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, and the county is still classified as a red zone.
“It went up significantly after Halloween,” said Denise Beach, director of the health department. “We are one of the highest counties that we have seen with COVID-19 patients right now.”
She said the cases are from people getting out and not wearing masks in the community or getting out when they are sick instead of quarantining.
Beach said the numbers are a cause for concern because while the hospital is not to capacity yet, it could potentially be soon if people don’t start taking precautions.
There werey 19 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Monday with five patients in the Critical Care Unit area, she said.
“We are headed to the hospital having capacity problems,” said Beach.
Beach said they are seeing more children contracting COVID-19, with some positive cases coming in infants less than 3 months old.
“We just want to warn parents who have infants and young toddlers, you have to be extra cautious with them, sometimes they can have underdeveloped immune response, and we just want parents to understand that infants and toddlers have been increasing in their positivity rate in Hopkins County,” said Beach.
Although children typically do quite well, there is something called multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children with COVID-19, she said. It is rare, but it can be serious in children with symptoms including stomach pains, difficulty breathing, bluish lips or face, confusion and an inability to wake up or stay awake.
Other symptoms include a fever over 24 hours; diarrhea; skin rash; unusually tired; rapid heart beat or breathing; red eyes; swelling of the lips, tong, hands or feet; headaches; dizziness or enlarged nodes.
“This can be a warning and they need to seek care immediately,” said Beach.
Long-term care facilities are starting to be affected again, she said. They are seeing an increase in positive facility workers and believes it is because visitation has increased.
“This problem grows as the community opens,” said Beach, who continues to encourage community members to wear masks, socially distance and to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.