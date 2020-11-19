Citizens will get the chance to “adopt” a child for Christmas through the annual Christmas adoption program at the Dawson Springs Independent Schools Family Resource and Youth Service Center.
Students at Dawson Springs schools are referred to the program, which served 150 students last year.
Sponsors can shop for a student or donors can give money for a volunteer crew to shop for a student.
To become a sponsor, those interested are asked to call the FRYSC office at 270-797-3811, ext. 3, and speak to Director Jonathon Storms or Program Assistant Melinda Coates. Sponsors will receive the child’s age, size, interests and other suggestions. Purchased gifts should be delivered to the FRYSC office at 317 Eli Street on Dec. 10.
Storms said this year’s program looks a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many volunteer shoppers may choose to sit out this year or order their choices online. Others may shop in the stores following COVID-19 protocols including hand-washing, social-distancing and mask-wearing.
Typically, sponsors spend $125 or more on a student; however, Storms said any donation or assortment of gifts is accepted.
“We won’t turn any gift large or small away,” Storms said, “and I am always impressed by the gifts that are brought in by the staff and community. DS always takes care of our students.”
Monetary contributions may be mailed to FRYSC at 118 E. Arcadia Ave., Dawson Springs, Ky. 42408.