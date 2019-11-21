These establishments were inspected by the Hopkins County Health Department through Nov. 15:

Brook Hollow Farm Catering -- 100

Gill's Fuel Mart Deli -- 94

Violations include no certified food manager on duty, potatoes stored on floor in walk-in cooler and no procedures for cleaning up of vomit or diarrhea. A follow-up inspection is required.

Silver Star Burgers -- 99

A violation was scoops down in food product.

Ideal Market deli -- 99

A violation was liquid spillage in bottom of prep cooler.

Lone Star Church kitchen -- 100

South Hopkins Middle School concessions -- 99

A violation was no certified food manager.

Hopkins County Central Football concessions -- 100

The Oaks Personal Care kitchen -- 95

Violations include floor needs repairing, paint chipping above stove, no certified food safety manager and no

vomit/feces clean-up kit. A follow-up is required.

Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks No. 738 kitchen -- 98

Violations include no certified food manager and debris build-up on floor beneath fryer and stove.

Madisonville Donuts -- 96

Violations include food not covered in cooler, no certified food manager and no procedures for cleaning up vomit/diarrhea.

NU9VE -- 98

Violations include bag of onions on floor and dish baskets on floor.

Greater Lighthouse Church Kitchen -- 100

Fazoli's -- 100

KFC -- 95 (follow-up required)

Violations include syrup spillage on floor, grease build-up on floor beneath deep fryers, spillage beneath shelves in back part of kitchen, food spillage in stainless up-right freezer, no certified food protection manager on duty and no written procedures for cleaning up vomit/diarrhea.

Pilot Travel Center -- 98

Violations include debris build-up on lip of ice machine, paper towels stored on floor and ceiling leaking.

Subway (inside Pilot Travel Center) -- 98

Violations include no certified food protection manager and scoop handle touching food product in cooler.

Baymont Inn/Suites kitchen -- 100

Hampton Inn/Suites kitchen -- 100

Gill's Fuel Mart deli -- 98

A follow-up inspection. A violation was no food protection manager on duty.