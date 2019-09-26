The Dawson Springs Rotary Club is preparing for its annual auction. Members are seeking donations.
The Rotary Auction will be on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Dawson Springs Community Center, and the club will be raffling off cash.
The club is seeking contributions from area companies. Businesses can donate merchandise, a gift certificate or a cash contribution.
Items for sale will be on display at the community center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday leading up to the auction.
Bidding will begin Saturday morning in correlation with the Dawson Springs High School senior class pancake breakfast.
Money from the auction will go toward the Rotary Club projects. Money from the pancake breakfast will benefit the senior class at Dawson Springs High School.
The silent auction bids need to be in by 10:30 a.m., when bidding starts to close.
The Rotary Club has a history of giving to the community. Club members constructed and takes care of the barbecue pits at the city park and also paid for the picnic pavilion. The club gives $1,500 in scholarship money for seniors in high school and is the contributor of the parking signs designated for each year's top students.
Club members donate to Happy Feet, an area organization that provides shoes for needy students, and helps students attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy.
The local Rotary Club is an active participant and donor to Rotary International to help support clean drinking water and polio-eradicating projects in other countries.
To contribute to the Rotary Club's auction, contact a club member or call this newspaper for contact information. Members will arrange to pick up contributions.
The Rotary Club meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month at 11 a.m. at Fiesta Acapulco.