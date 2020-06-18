After voting in the Kentucky Primary Monday as a Democrat, Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis completed the necessary paperwork to change his affiliation to Republican on the same day.
Lewis said the party switch has been on his mind for a while, but said recent events in Frankfort pushed him to make the move now.
“In my opinion, the Democratic Party, especially on the state and national level, has gotten to be a little more left and a little more extreme in some of their actions and thoughts,” Lewis said after filing the paperwork at the County Clerk’s office.
Monday’s change actually was a political homecoming for Lewis. He originally registered as a Republican around 1990 when he turned 18.
“I changed many years ago to support another person that I thought highly of at that time,” Lewis said.
Lewis returned to the GOP three days after a state commission voted to remove a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol rotunda. He said that timing was a coincidence, not the last straw.
“It didn’t have anything to do with necessarily one particular instance or any one thing that’s happened,” Lewis said.
Lewis’s main concern about the Democrats is that they’ve become “reactionary” in their approach.
“When something happens, on a state, global or national level, that’s all the focus. They’re going to fix everything,” Lewis said. “But nobody’s talking about what they’re going to do to make the country better, moving forward. Reactionary is not leadership.”
Lewis gave Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear credit for “doing what he thought was best” in responding to the coronavirus. But Lewis indicated he disagrees with some actions in restoring the old routine.
Will there be a difference between a Democratic and a Republican Jailer? Lewis doesn’t think so.
“It’s not going to change how I do my job or what I’m responsible for,” he said.
Lewis added he voted first as a Democrat Monday “primarily because I was interested in the nonpartisan judge’s race.” Four people are running for Appeals Court Judge, to finish the term of current Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Christopher Shea Nickell.
Tuesday, June 30 will mark three years since Lewis became Jailer. Judge-Executive Donnie Carroll appointed him to the job after Joe Blue announced his retirement. Blue is now School Resource Officer at Madisonville Community College.
Lewis defeated Republican Nick Bailey for a full term as Jailer in November 2018, winning 52% of the vote. Bailey now directs Hopkins County Emergency Management. Lewis will be up for reelection in 2022.
The deadline to change parties for next Tuesday’s Kentucky Primary passed in January. Deputy Clerk Jenny Menser said the deadline to register for the November election is Monday, Oct. 5.