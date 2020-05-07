Two more Hopkins County nursing home residents died Tuesday from the coronavirus. But one of the first local hotspots reportedly has become stable.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported only one new COVID-19 case Tuesday morning, increasing the number to 212. The number of recovered patients remained at 107, as did an official death count of 24.
But late in the day, an update on long-term care by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services showed 19 deaths at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home. That was up two from Monday. It added 61 patients have tested positive there, along with 21 staff members.
“We have 28 [patients] in-house,” said Baptist Health Madisonville Marketing Director Kristy Quinn. “Most of them are waiting to return to nursing homes.”
One weekend death had not been announced by Gov. Andy Beshear until his Tuesday evening briefing. He said that victim is a 77-year-old man.
Seven members of IUE-CWA Local 701 staged a lunch-hour picket Tuesday outside General Electric Aviation on Nebo Road. It was related to the pandemic, at one of the first places in Hopkins County where it surfaced.
“We did end up at 13, but we’ve had no new cases,” union leader Andy Blades said.
Blades was skeptical of GE Aviation’s response to the virus after a worker tested positive for it in late March. But he said temperature checks at the gate and social distancing made a difference.
“Several people were quarantined out of safety, due to being around infected folks,” Blades said. He added the main plant issue right now is the availability of masks, “but it’s an issue across the United States.”
Tuesday’s picket outside the plant was aimed at GE management and President Trump. The union wants the Defense Production Act invoked so plants across the U.S. can make coronavirus ventilators in unused workspace.
“We have a closure in Dallas,” Blades said. “Six months ago, we lost a plant in Salem, Virginia with over 200 members that lost their jobs.”
Yet weeks later, Blades said, GE worked out a ventilator agreement with Ford and the United Auto Workers.
Blades said the Madisonville plant has space available to make ventilators, “but right now, we don’t have the capacity.” In late March, shop steward Bridget Jones said the plant had 13,000 square feet of open space.
Tuesday’s picket was part of a nationwide protest timed for the date of the annual GE shareholders meeting. An email seeking comment from GE was not returned by the publishing deadline.
In other new developments related to COVID-19:
• Muhlenberg County leaped past Hopkins County in confirmed cases, as Beshear announced 309 new cases at Green River Correctional Complex. It followed the testing of every inmate and staff member. Muhlenberg now trails only Jefferson County in positive cases.
• Muhlenberg County Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee rescinded a nighttime curfew that he ordered in early April.
• a WalletHub report ranked Kentucky 24th in terms of states with the fewest pandemic restrictions. Tennessee scored sixth, while Indiana is 16th.
• Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said about 100 people rode bikes at West Kentucky ATV Park on its reopening day Saturday.