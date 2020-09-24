10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2010.)
Mayor Ross Workman, City employee Brian Sizemore and city council member Chasidy Chappell build a frame for a wall to enclose the overflow animal shelter at the city’s garage last week. The enclosure allows the area to be air conditioned and heated.
The Christian County Fiscal Court has received an $80,000 Recreational Trails Program grant for a Pennyrile State Forest Equestrian and Mountain Bike Trailhead project. The grant was one of more than $1 million awarded to local communities to develop and maintain recreational trails across Kentucky.
The funeral for William Ronald Sizemore, 57, Madisonville, was held Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Denzil Sizemore officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
The funeral for Judy Ausenbaugh Morse, 61, Dawson Springs, will be held today at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Nick Sandefur will officiate. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Shooting the lowest score of the day for the Panthers golf team was Reed Smiley. He carded a 51 Aug. 24 at the Links at Novadell in Hopkinsville. The boys golf team shot a season-best 464 in All ‘A’ Classic Golf Tournament, an 18-hole competition. Smiley led with 109, followed by a 114 from Dillon Shelton, a 119 from Trey Miller and a 11 from Schyuler Storms.
The Panther cross country teams are under the leadership of new coaches. Rhonda Simpson takes the place of Wayne Simpson for the boys. Amanda Carlton steps into the position held by Lesley Mills, who coached the girls for 18 years.
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2010.)
City fireman ventilate the home of Heath and Jennifer Burden following a call to the residence on Dolph Carlton lane just before noon Friday.
A level one drought was declared in Western Kentucky and a burn ban for Hopkins County is in effect.
The distinctive style of the Dawson Springs police cruisers earned the local police department recognition in Law and Order magazine’s 2010 police vehicle design contest. Dawson Springs won first place in the East division in the municipal under 10 officers category.
The funeral for Vernie May Jones Dearing, 90, of Dawson Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. today at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Wayne Lamb will officiate. Burial will be in Creekmur Cemetery.
The funeral for Rowena G. Holsapple, 84, of Madisonville, was held Friday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Raymond Cummins officiated. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery in St. Charles.
Opening their season on the road in Cadiz on Aug. 31, the Panther cross country squads wasted little time in showing their eagerness for their fall campaign. The Panthers won each of the four races over the Wildcats of Trigg County, placing multiple runners in the top three of each run.
The Panther golf team picked up its third win of the season Aug. 31 at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. The Panthers shot a team score of 232 to narrowly edge Christian Fellowship School from Benton by four shots.
Rusty and Mandy Akers of Dawson Springs announce the birth of a daughter, Laura Elin Akers. The 8-pound, 7-ounce baby was born July 22 at Jennie Stuart Medical Center. She was 21 and 1/2 inches long.
24 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Sept. 5, 1996.)
Christy Dawn Thomas of Dawson Springs won the 1996 Miss Black Patch beauty pageant held Thursday night, Aug. 29, at Princeton. The 19-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dallas Thomas is a 1995 graduate of Dawson Springs High School.
A graveside service for George Trull, 70, Hickory Hills, Ill., was held Saturday afternoon, Aug. 31, at Menser Cemetery. The Rev. Jesse Gipson officiated. Burial was in Menser Cemetery.
The funeral for Raymond F. Duncan, 78, Niles Road, was held Saturday afternoon, Aug. 31, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Raymond Cummins officiated. Burial was in Dunn Cemetery.
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Sept. 12, 1996.)
Graveside services for Carmon Jackson, 79, Princeton, formerly of Hopkins County, were held Monday, Sept. 2, at Walnut Grove Church Cemetery. The Rev. Eldon Stallins officiated.
The funeral for Mrs. Barbara Ann Tabor Porter, 61, Franklin Street, was held Monday afternoon, Sept. 9, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Donnie Howton officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
The funeral for Jimmy D. Carlton, 54, of Dawson Springs, was held Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. David Fambrough officiated. Burial was in Menser Cemetery.
The funeral for George “Buddy” Huddleston, 88, St. Charles, was held Saturday afternoon, Sept. 7, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Thurman Shumaker officiated. Burial was in Union Temple Cemetery.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Sept. 3, 1970.)
The second annual meeting of the Dawson Springs Community Center, Inc., was held Friday, Aug. 21, at the Community Center. R.L. Massamore, chairman, made a report on the various ways the center has been used during the past year. The Senior Citizens Club, the Dawson Springs Square Dance Club, Scouts, ping pong tournaments and teen dances occur at the center.
South Central Bell has recently installed additional telephone equipment in their Dawson Springs office which will convert all coin telephones from post pay to pre-pay, J.M. Imorde, local manager, has announced.
The Dawson Springs Rotary Club will have a ladies’ night dinner meeting Monday night, Sept. 14, it was announced by Roy McNeely, president.
A party was given for Kim Goodwin on her ninth birthday, Wednesday, Aug. 12, by her mother, Mrs. Don Goodwin. Prizes were won by Jill Rambo, Pam Furgerson and Debby Riley. Cake and soft drinks were served to those attending.
Mark Thomas Lovell celebrated his sixth birthday Saturday afternoon, Aug. 22, with a party at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Lovell, 808 E. Walnut St. Several games were played and a candy hunt was enjoyed by all.
Fifty persons graduated and received diplomas as Western Square Dancers in exercises held at the Dawson Springs Community Center, Tuesday night, Aug. 25. It was the third class to graduate after taking lessons for the past 15 weeks. Louis Calhoun, a member of the Dawson Springs City Schools’ faculty, was the instructor.
Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Miller gave a birthday luncheon for Ernie Farmer, city, Wednesday, Aug. 26, at their home in Nortonville.
Russell Brumage, 407 Trim St., has been commissioned a Kentucky Colonel by Gov. Louie B. Nunn and Lt. Gov. Wendell Ford. His commission is dated July 27, 1970. Brumage is employed at Outwood State Hospital and School.
City policemen, city councilmen and the city mayor will play the Dawson Springs City Schools faculty and area coaches in a benefit basketball game here Thursday night. All proceeds from the game will go to the Dawson Springs City Police Fund and the Dawson Springs High School Athletic Fund.
A 19-year-old resident of Outwood State Hospital and School was killed when the rear door of a school bus opened on the Western Kentucky Parkway and he apparently fell out while attempting to close it. Dead on arrival at Caldwell County Hospital, Princeton, was William Joe Hagan.
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Sept. 10, 1970.)
The official retirement of the debt on the First Christian Church building was observed Sunday with a Service of Celebration. The observance marked the official retirement of a note for $55,000 for construction of the building. The first service held in the new building was on Palm Sunday of 1962.
The new 1971 Chevrolet Vega 2300 will be shown at the Jennings Chevrolet Co., Inc., this weekend, beginning today, it was announced by Morton Jennings, president of the firm.
Funeral services were held Sept. 3 at Beshear Funeral Home for three of the four victims of a car-truck crash, which occurred about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, on KY 70 near Beulah. Services were held for Ruth Bates, 37, and her son, Mark, at 3 p.m. Thursday. At one o’clock Thursday, services were held for Alton A. Parrott, 62, another victim of the accident. Also losing his life in the crash was John C. Hay, 36, Madisonville. The Rev. Julian Ethridge officiated at the funeral of Parrott. Burial was in the Ilsley Cemetery. Elder Russell Beshear officiated at the double funeral services of Mrs. Bates and her son, Mark Allen. Both were buried in Menser Cemetery. The body of Hay was transferred to a funeral home in Cannelton, Ind., for funeral services and burial.
Final worship services for the summer at the Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park were held Sunday with the Rev. Jesse S. Bell as the minister. Pastors of five local churches took turns each Sunday conducting the Sunday morning services at the nearby state park.
Christopher Owen Menser, son of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Menser, celebrated his first birthday Saturday morning, Aug. 22, with a party on the lawn of his parents’ home.
Accidents were the leading cause of death of all Kentuckians under 35 in 1967.
Registration at Madisonville Community College had exceeded 300 with several days remaining in the registration period. Three Dawsonians who are attending the fall term at MCC are Allen Perkins, Coleen Monroe and Jim Nichols.
Employees of Outwood State Hospital and School here and Western State Hospital in Hopkinsville are now being charged 50 cents to eat in the hospital cafeterias.
Mr. and Mrs. James A. Kinsolving, 506 S. Main St., are the parents of a son, born Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Jennie Stuart Hospital in Hopkinsville. He weighed six pounds and four and one-half ounces and was named Kevin Kraig.
Last rites were held for Mrs. Dixie Marie Ezell, 47, Hospital Road, Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 9, at the Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Eddie Beshear officiated. Burial was in Powell Cemetery in Lafayette, Ky.