The Hopkins County Government Center may reopen in two weeks. But that doesn’t mean the Fiscal Court will rush back inside for meetings.
“I would be surprised if it was before July,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said during Tuesday’s meeting.
It was the third time that magistrates gathered via video conference, due to the coronavirus. The county spent a little more money with Zoom.com to upgrade the quality of the meeting, yet it was the most problem-plagued so far.
“It was a difficult journey,” magistrate Charlie Beshears said after he logged on several minutes late.
The meeting actually started 10 minutes late, while technological issues were addressed. Live cameras for each magistrate refused to come up, leaving only photos or names of members on the screen. The only live video came from the meeting room.
Continued video conference meetings could wreck Whitfield’s plans to have Fiscal Court meetings around Hopkins County this year. Road trips are scheduled to Dawson Springs in early June and Hanson in early July.
But Whitfield hopes the Government Center will return to in-person traffic Monday, May 18. County Clerk Keenan Cloern said during the meeting that her office plans a “soft opening” next Monday for appointments only.
“The County Clerk staff went back to full staff Monday, working full weeks,” Cloern said.
That followed a period where the employees were divided into rotating teams, to guard against a virus outbreak. The court clerk’s office has used a similar strategy.
The expected COVID-19 punch to the county budget became a bit clearer Tuesday. Magistrates approved a revised contract providing $1,314,508 for county road aid for next fiscal year. The court approved an initial contract in February, but the commonwealth never executed it.
“Now, due to the coronavirus and some other issues, the funding has changed for this program,” Whitfield said. He estimated the reduction was $180,000.
Budget Committee Chair Hannah Myers said later that the amount was “cut significantly.” She added that the overall budget remains murky, with a new fiscal year less than two months away.
“It’s a very fluid situation,” Myers said.
In other business Tuesday at Hopkins County Fiscal Court:
• Whitfield assured Beshears that about $400,000 set aside for blacktopping roads will be spent before the fiscal year ends Tuesday, June 30.
• magistrates voted to hire two seasonal employees to operate mowers during the warm-weather months.
• Magistrate Vicki Thomison recommended a proclamation be prepared to honor graduating high school seniors, since traditional commencement activities have changed due to COVID-19. Whitfield promised to prepare one.
• Magistrate Ronnie Noel was appointed to the Pennyrile Area Development District regional council on aging.
• Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley was appointed to the Pennyrile Area Development District Board of Directors.