Baker hired as police officer

In March, the Dawson Springs will have a new, fully trained police officer on the streets.
Patrick Baker, 30, Dawson Springs, was sworn in Tuesday morning as the fifth officer employed by the city. He joins Chief Mike Opalek, Capt. Lance Nosbusch, Scott Raup and school resource officer Jim Saddler.
Baker has been in Dawson Springs since February and has been selected to attend 20 weeks of training to become a police officer. He will leave for training in Richmond, Ky., on Oct. 13. He will spend every Monday through Friday for 20 weeks being trained on every
facet of police work, including driving, range time and legalese. He is scheduled to finish training mid- to late-March.
"We're excited to have him here," Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley told Baker's grandmother, Wanda Wilson, Earlington. Many family members and friends attended the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.
Baker said being a police officer had "been a childhood dream." So while employed at the Hopkins County Jail, Baker heard about the Dawson Springs position. Friends encouraged him to apply.
He wants to help people and make a difference. "You can't change the world as one person, but you can change one person's life," Baker said.
His children are another form of inspiration. Baker said he wants to show Tiyanah, a first-grader at Dawson Springs Elementary, and Jayden, a fifth-grader, that if they set a goal, they can accomplish it if you just keep going.