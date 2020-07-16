KSP Post 2 Madisonville, reports the following activity for the month of June :

• Arrested 22 Impaired Drivers

• Issued a Total of 828 Citations

• Issued 279 Speeding Citations

• Issued 159 Seatbelt Citations

• Issued 12 Child Restraint Citations

• Issued 351 Courtesy Notices

• Assisted 181 Stranded Motorists

• Responded to 440 Calls for Service

• Opened 37 Criminal Cases

• Made 201 Criminal Arrests

There were three fatal crashes reported in the Post 2 District in June 2020:

• Single fatality collision on Old Madisonville Road in Christian County

• Double fatality collision at West 7th and Rose Drive in Christian County

• Double fatality collision on I-24 in Christian County

Through June 2020, there have been nine (9) people killed in the Post 2 District: seven (7) victims were not wearing a seatbelt, two (2) victims seatbelt were unknown.

Post 2 serves the following counties: Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd and Webster.