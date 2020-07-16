KSP Post 2 Madisonville, reports the following activity for the month of June :
• Arrested 22 Impaired Drivers
• Issued a Total of 828 Citations
• Issued 279 Speeding Citations
• Issued 159 Seatbelt Citations
• Issued 12 Child Restraint Citations
• Issued 351 Courtesy Notices
• Assisted 181 Stranded Motorists
• Responded to 440 Calls for Service
• Opened 37 Criminal Cases
• Made 201 Criminal Arrests
There were three fatal crashes reported in the Post 2 District in June 2020:
• Single fatality collision on Old Madisonville Road in Christian County
• Double fatality collision at West 7th and Rose Drive in Christian County
• Double fatality collision on I-24 in Christian County
Through June 2020, there have been nine (9) people killed in the Post 2 District: seven (7) victims were not wearing a seatbelt, two (2) victims seatbelt were unknown.
Post 2 serves the following counties: Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd and Webster.