10 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2010.)
Mayor Ross Workman told members of the Dawson Springs City Council at Monday’s meeting that he supported the council’s vote during a special called meeting Oct. 6 to delay a decision relating to tax incentives for a proposed new business.
A Level Two drought is declared in all nine counties of the Pennyrile region.
The Old McKnight Feed Store on Water Street was razed last week.
Don Gabbard wants to make the Tradewater Pirates a household name. And since assuming the position of marketing and sales director for the Pirate organization this fall, he has lost no time in doing just that. His car is covered in team logo decals.
Seniors who will have a reserved parking place for the remainder of the school year as a reward for scoring distinguished on two or more tested subjects in the Kentucky Core Content Test are Amanda Workman and Maranda Starks.
Alexis Seymore, superintendent, signs an agreement with eight-grade students and teacher Rachel Reece stating that the “Time Capsule” created and placed by the eight-grade social studies class will not be opened as long as she remains superintendent of the community schools.
The funeral for Peggy Lamb, 62, Dawson Springs, will be held at 1 p.m. today at Morgan’s Funeral Home, Princeton. The Rev. A.B. Ortt will officiate. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Sisters April Helm and Jennifer Hall completed the Evansville Half Marathon Oct. 10 with a time of three hours, 11 minutes and 17 seconds.
Heather Orten received the Jennie Ewald Outstanding Graduate Student Award during the recent annual meeting of the Kentucky Association for Psychology in the Schools.
Joey and Brooke Barnett announce the birth of a son, Caden “Cade” Joseph Barnett. The 9 pound, 8 ounce baby was born Sept. 10 at Jennie Stuart Medical Center. He was 21 inches long.
24 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Oct. 24, 1996.)
The school board voted 5-0 Monday afternoon to discount tuition fees for out-of-district families who send more than one child to school here.
The school board agreed at Monday’s meeting to continue the girls soccer program and to contribute to a re-lighting project at the large baseball field in the municipal park.
Will Coursey, a local police officer, said he would allow the girls soccer players to shave his head if they won a game during their first season. The Panthers topped Lyon County 1-0 in their last regular season game.
The city council had no objections to Police Chief Bill Crider’s proposal to set a 4 to 8 p.m. time limit for trick-or-treating on Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31.
The annual Rotary Auction was conducted Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Community Center and included a live radio broadcast by WHRZ from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Students are served part of the 50 feet long cake lunchroom personnel made at the city school system to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the signing of the National School Lunch Act.
Bill Townzen was sworn in as a city council members on Monday night, Oct. 21, to fill the vacancy left when Donnie Allen resigned Oct. 7 because he moved outside the city limits.
The Panther boys cross country team closed its regular season last week with three wins to finish 19-1.
50 years ago
(From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Oct. 22, 1970.)
Because more people facing charges in city court are asking for a jury trial, the present method of securing a jury has become a big problem, City Judge Pro Tem Bill Redman told the city council at its meeting Monday night.
The Dawson Springs High School band won a superior rating at the sixth annual Kentucky Music Educators Association Marching Band Festival held Saturday at Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green.
Funeral services for Earl White, 66, Hamby Avenue, were conducted this afternoon at two o’clock at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Tom Martin will officiate. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery.
“True Grit” will be playing in color at the Strand Theatre in Dawson Springs starting on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Funeral services for Mrs. Nellie Mae Cotton, 66, Route 3, were held Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. James Williams officiated. Burial was in Piney Grove Cemetery.