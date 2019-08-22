The date has been set. The class colors have been selected and the students have selected their games.
Fun Night, a back-to-school tradition since 1974, will be Friday at the softball field at Dawson Springs City Park. Fun Night is on the second Friday after school resumes.
The event is sponsored by the Dawson Springs Independent Schools Parent-Teacher Organization.
Fun Night games include the mega obstacle course relay, egg toss, egg relay, balancing act, tape run, balloon toss, mummy wrap, bucket brigade relay, sponge brigade and tug of war.
Students in grades fifth through eighth will compete for money and bragging rights from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the park's softball field. Then they will go to the multipurpose room at Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School for a dance until 9:30 p.m.
High-schoolers will participate in Fun Night games from 7:45 to 9:30 p.m. Their dance will be from 9:30 to 11 p.m.
The class in each division (5-8 and 9-12) with the highest number of points wins $100. Second place earns 50 bucks and third gets $25.
The grades who earn the Class Spirit Award will earn an extra $25.
Dance admission is $2 per student. Only Dawson Springs students will attend the dance. Music will be provided by Power Producations En"TRT"ainment.
Concessions will be available at the park and the school. Spectators should bring a lawn chair in order to comfortably enjoy the games at the park.
The PTO organizes the event. PTO will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday to prepare for another upcoming event, the fall festival.