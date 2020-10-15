The U.S. Bank branch in Dawson Springs will close on Jan. 2, 2021, according to company officials.
According to Evan Lapiska, the vice president of public affairs and corporate communication with U.S. Bank, the closure of this branch and the branch at 1 South Main Street in Madisonville are part of “previously discussed work that kicked off in early 2019 to optimize our branch delivery networks in response to changing customer preferences and behaviors. Although we are closing some branches, we are continuing to open and enhance others, as well as rapidly enhancing our digital capabilities.”
Lapiska added that employees and customers of both branches have been notified of the closures.
“We are proud of our history serving the region, and look forward to continuing to serve the local community through our other locations in the area along with our convenient digital and voice offerings,” Lapiska said. “Impacted employees wishing to stay with the organization will have the opportunity to apply for other openings that may be available, particularly in areas that include our mortgage division and customer care centers where we have identified the need for additional support while allowing for flexibility in work location. I would add that while we are communicating these changes now, employees will remain with the company in their current role until January unless they elect to move on before that time. This applies to both locations. In addition, a comprehensive severance package and outplacement services will be offered to individuals who elect to move on at the end of their notice period.”
Hopkins County Magistrate Charlie Beshears said it is tragic that the Dawson Springs branch is closing.
“U.S. Bank has served Dawson Springs for many years,” he said. “I hate to see us lose anything else in Dawson Springs. I have personally banked with U.S. Bank since I got out of college.”
The only bank left in Dawson Springs after the U.S. Bank closure will be Planters Bank.
U.S. Bank also closed its Hanson branch on April 21 of this year.