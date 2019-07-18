From Progress and Messenger staff reports
Hopkins County Fiscal Court, Dawson Springs Independent Schools and Dawson Springs City Council all agree, Jim Saddler will return for another school year as the school resource officer at Dawson Springs Independent Schools.
Fiscal court on Tuesday morning entered into a memorandum of agreement with the city of Dawson Springs and the Dawson Springs Independent School District regarding funding for a school resource officer. The agreement mirrors the same arrangement between the entities for the previous school year. As part of the financial agreement, the county will pay $20,000 over nine monthly installments toward the salary of the officer, with the school system paying an additional $20,000. The money would go to the city of Dawson, who in turn will provide the school district with one certified police officer as the SRO.