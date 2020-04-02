Dawson Springs Police DepartmentThe Dawson Springs Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Charlie J. Sasser, 28, Madisonville, was arrested March 19 and charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
• A juvenile was arrested March 22 and charged with third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary in connection with the March 14 burglary of Trail Town Spirits. He turned himself in to the station and admitted to the crime, a news release states. Surveillance footage showed the juvenile and an accomplice at the business during the burglary.
• Skylar B. Rogers, 29, Madisonville, was charged March 22 with three counts of failure to appear, giving officer false identifying information and theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting) under $500.
• Chad M. Poole, 33, Dawson Springs, was arrested March 24 and charged with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
Kentucky State PoliceThe Kentucky State Police released the following reports Monday:
• Billy J. Irvin, 36, of Dawson Springs was charged March 22 with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree possession of a controlled substance, marijuana trafficking and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.