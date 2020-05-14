Dawson Springs Independent School District has updated its guidelines for conducting in-person business during the summer break.
Staff at the district will maintain a safe physical distance with any visitors, said Supt. Lenny Whalen in a release. Those who want to come to the building for a meeting or general business are asked to call beforehand.
Chief Academic Officer Larry Cavanah said the in-person changes make sense for now until there is a more permanent solution.
“It makes things different, very different than anything in my 54 years,” he said. “Safety is first for both staff and students, and quite frankly, I don’t know that we’ve got a handle on this thing at all. It seems like things are going in a good direction, but we find something new about the virus every day.”
When entering, a hand sanitizing station with a purple panther paw can be found ready for use. Across the paw, it reads, “Help us be germ free.” This station is another part of the updated guidelines, where sanitizer will be offered at the front of the building and in each conference room.
Cleaning and disinfecting will become an even more regular habit. After each in-person meeting, staff will sanitize tables and chairs, said Whalen. Hourly, regularly used doorknobs will be wiped down.
The district staff will operate from their offices during this phase of reopening, said Cavanah.
“We had an administrators meeting this morning. We were all in our offices, and we did it through Microsoft Teams,” he said. “The whole process, if you’ve done a virtual meeting, you know the delayed response times makes things go a little longer, not quite as quick, it’s more difficult to do, but we have to adapt.”
In the office, staff members all wore masks, which is another of the guidelines. They’ve asked visitors to wear a mask during any public interaction. At the front of the office, Whalen said they would have masks and gloves available for those that need them.
With physical distancing from others becoming habitual, the district wants to remind those attending the Friday, May 22 drive-thru graduation parade to stay a safe distance from one another.
“Practice social distancing — six to eight feet apart,” said Cavanah. “We’re going to have staff available to help for our premises and at the granting of the diplomas area. But, in the public domain, we have to hope they will abide by social distancing rules, and it’ll be up to the local authorities at that point to decide how they want to handle it.”
The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and will start at KY-109, head downtown through the square, and end between the schools.
No onlookers will be allowed near the stage between the schools. Instead, people are invited to watch the ceremony live on the district’s Facebook page.
For the last two Mondays in May, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the district will continue to serve meals for their students, after which the Hopkins County Family YMCA will take over the practice for the area through its summer food program.
The Hopkins County School District has also updated its meal program for the summer. Traditionally, its summer meal program looked a little different. Now, the program will continue to function as it has during the extended closure, said district spokesperson Lori Harrison.
“We offer a summer feeding program every year because we know that’s a need that continues even when school is not in session,” she said. “We just want to try to help meet that need.”
If there are any changes to pick-up or drop-off locations, that information can be found on the Hopkins County district website.