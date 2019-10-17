Some recent changes in two civic groups have altered leadership roles.
Jenny Sewell, who became Main Street manager in January, helped to try to reorganize the Dawson Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, which participates in the national Main Street Program.
Lenny Whalen, who serves as the superintendent of Dawson Springs Independent Schools, was selected as the chamber president.
Sewell stepped down from her role as Main Street manager in August.
The Dawson Springs Rotary Club had selected Debra Oldham as its next president starting in July. Due to a job change, Oldham was unable to fulfill the duties. Whalen, who has served as club president before, was voted in to finish out Oldham's term. Whalen stepped down from the chamber on Sept. 5 because of time restraints with his job and his role in Rotary.
Due to the lack of leadership for the chamber and lack of membership, secretary and treasurer Anita Black announced that the chamber would no longer meet for the remainder of 2019.
"This does have several impacts to events that are normally sponsored by your Chamber, such as Christmas Business Open House and the annual Christmas Parade," Black said in a mass email Oct. 7. "We expect that these events will still take place as before; however, the Chamber will not be active in promoting these events. After the beginning of 2020, we plan to meet and discuss a re-organization of the Chamber."
The Rotary Club is actively preparing for its annual auction. Items up for silent bids will be on display Wednesday, Oct. 30, through auction day on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Dawson Springs Community Center. To make material or monetary donations, contact Whalen at 270-797-3811 ext. 1, Lindsey Morgan at 270-797-5599 or Melissa Larimore at 270-839-3252. The club is also raffling off $500 cash. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. See a member for more information.
To help with the chamber reorganization, contact Black at anita.black@plantersbankonline.com, Morgan at lindseyakeller@hotmail.com or Larimore at melissa@dawsonspringsprogress.com.