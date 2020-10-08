Hopkins County property tax bills will be mailed out Nov. 1 instead of the traditional Oct. 1.
“Traditionally, county property tax bills are sent out to be able to be paid on Oct. 1,” said Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern. “I send them out and the sheriff’s office collects. This year, due to COVID-19, they will not go out until Nov. 1.”
Cloern said the same discounts will be given after payment at the sheriff’s office has been completed.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson said there will be a 2% discount if the bill is paid by Nov. 30.
“There will be many ways to pay, and this year we are adding the option to pay by telephone at 270-821-5661, in addition to online, by mail or in person,” he said, adding that more details will be posted on the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hopkinscounty kysheriff.