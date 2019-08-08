Man allegedly leads police on chase, ends up in cuffs
A man driving a stolen car led area police on a chase from Dawson Springs to Hopkinsville on the evening of July 30, according to a news release from the Dawson Springs Police Department.
Early last week, a vehicle was reported stolen from the Ideal Market, said Dawson Springs Police Chief Mike Opalek. The police had a suspect and the department put out an alert for the vehicle.
On the night of July 30, while on patrol, Dawson Springs police officer Scott Raup saw a vehicle speeding on Oak Heights, Opalek said. The report states the suspect, Christopher R. Kirby, 19, Madisonville, was going 63 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.
Raup turned on his lights and siren, but Kirby did not stop the vehicle and ran the stop sign at Oak Heights and East Arcadia Avenue, according to the release.
Kirby continued driving east on U.S. 62 and Raup was able to get a license plate number and call the information in to Hopkins County Central Dispatch, Opalek said. The car Kirby was driving had been reported stolen. Raup also notified dispatch that he was pursuing the car.
Kirby was "reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph," Raup wrote in the release, and passing other cars when there were double yellow lines in the road.
The pursuit continued to Nortonville, where Kirby turned south on U.S. 41, Opalek said. Once Kirby reached the Hopkins-Christian county line in Mannington, Kentucky State Police troopers and deputies with the Christian County Sheriff's Department threw out spike strips. Three of the car's tires deflated, but Kirby kept driving through Crofton. Once the tires were gone, the car came to a stop a few miles north of Hopkinsville.
The use of the spike strips "allowed the incident to end without any inuries to civilians or law enforcement," according to the release.
The vehicle was impounded and Kirby was arrested on charges of speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, no operator's license, disregarding a stop sign, receiving stolen property (under $10,000), reckless driving, improper passing and failure to use proper signal. He was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.
• DSPD arrested a man July 31 after he showed up to Casey's General Store, a place to which he was told to not return, according to a news release. Christopher M. Baker, 22, Dawson Springs, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and retaliating against a participant in a legal process after he was found sitting in the parking lot and threatening an employee.
• Michael G. Dees, 38, Madisonville, was arrested Thursday on the strength of two failure to appear warrants. During the arrest, Opalek found a glass pipe for smoking methamphetamine, according to a news release. Dees allegedly admitted to smoking meth earlier that day. He was charged with two counts of failure to appear, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Elizabeth A. Massey, 32, Dawson Springs, was charged Friday with contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Roger L. Hale, 19, Dawson Springs, was charged Friday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Bradley W. Dunning, 31, Dawson Springs, was charged Saturday with a parole violation warrant taken out by the Kentucky Parole Board.
• Noah M. Morris, 19, Dawson Springs, was charged Sunday with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession for sale or transfer of simulated controlled substance and then second-degree criminal trespassing out of Caldwell County.