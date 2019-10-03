The Dawson Springs Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:

• Manuel S. Rambo, 32, Dawson Springs, was arrested Friday on East Railroad Avenue and charged with nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines.

• Lawrence A. Mulry IV, 49, Indianapolis, was arrested Friday at Ideal and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing.

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Department released the following reports Monday:

• Jane E. Sirois, 63, Dawson Springs, was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting) under $500.

• Tara F. Polley, 42, Dawson Springs, was charged Sunday with contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order.

Madisonville Police Department released the following reports last week:

• Paul Tabor Jr., 37, Dawson Springs, was charged Sept. 24 with operating a vehicle under the influence.

* Jay Stinson, 25, Dawson Springs, was charged Sept. 25 with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.