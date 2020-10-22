Edna Sisk turned 105 on Sunday, Oct. 18, and Tradewater Health & Rehabilitation hosted a drive-by party on Saturday in her honor. Those participating in the parade received a cupcake from staff members.
Updated: October 23, 2020 @ 2:40 am