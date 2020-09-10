Gov. Andy Beshear spoke Thursday about his administration’s latest attempts to help renters and eligible landlords keep people safely in their homes during the pandemic.
“In August, I announced $15 million in federal CARES Act dollars to create a”Healthy at HomeEviction Relief Fund, and today I am announcing Kentuckians can now apply for assistance via an online application at teamkyhherf.ky.gov,” Beshear said. “As we continue to wage this battle against COVID-19, we must make sure renters have a home so they can be Healthy at Home, while also safeguarding landlords against undue financial hardship.
Last week, Beshear updated the states executive order on evictions to reflect the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventions moratorium on residential evictions through Dec. 31.
“The CDC said that it is a public health threat for people to be evicted at this time,” said Beshear. “So the federal government put in place an eviction moratorium. Despite that, we are going to continue to move forward with our Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund and other steps that will provide relief to renters and financial help to landlords. We cannot end this COVID-19 crisis with a financial crisis.”
The states “Healthy at Home” Eviction Relief Fund will: a) Serve eligible households in 119 of Kentuckys 120 counties as Jefferson County is managing its own federally funded eviction relief program; b) Prevent the eviction of Kentucky tenants; and c) Reimburse eligible landlords for missed rent payments and potentially pay some advance rent to keep tenants in their homes, according to Beshear.
For those outside of Jefferson County, tenants at risk of eviction and landlords owed back rent are encouraged to visit teamkyhherf.ky.gov to see if you meet the qualifications of this program.
“There are so many opportunities right now for us to solve this issue,” said Beshear. “With all of these funds available, if everyone acts in good faith, nobody needs to worry about getting kicked out and nobody’s credit needs to get ruined. Everyone can get a little bit of help to get through this.”
Beshear again encouraged all Kentuckians to make a plan to vote, either by mail, in person during early voting or in person on Election Day.
“Remember you have more ways to vote than ever before,” said Beshear. “If you’re concerned about COVID-19, you can go online right now to request an absentee ballot at GoVoteKy.com.
Beshear said there were at least 53,319 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 273 of which were newly reported Tuesday. Forty-seven of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which eight were children ages 5 and under.
“Because of labs being closed for the holiday, we should anticipate having large numbers for cases and deaths during the next few days,” he said.
Beshear reported one new death Tuesday, raising the total to 997 Kentuckians lost to the virus. The death reported Tuesday was a 79-year-old man from Lewis County.
In Hopkins County, the total number of cases now sits at 533, with 412 listed as recovered. The death total locally remains at 35.
“Let’s just remember that as we approach 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19, that these are real people that we love and we care about,” Beshear said. “They are not just numbers, or statistics to use in arguments about if the virus is real or not.”
As of Tuesday, there have been at least 929,212 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 3.91%.