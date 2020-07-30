Barbecue raffle prize winners

Lindsey Morgan with the Dawson Springs Barbecue hands $500 cash to the raffle drawing winner, Joanie Scott, on Friday night in the community center.

 Photo provided

$500 cash prize, donated by Workman’s Service Station, Hayes Hardware, Zach and Sasha Fight, Frank Hunt, and Rickie Wilson Construction: Joanie Scott

$20 cash from Judy’s Hair Fix Salon: Fred Rawley

5 $20-haircuts from Laura’s Stylin’ Salon: Michael Bourland, Jim Farmer, Noelle Young, Tabatha Adams, Libby Spencer

8 $25-gift cards from Mine Mill and Supply Co.: Melvin Todd, Susan Menser, Janet Summers, Tyler Flinner, Michael Bourland, Charlotte Baucum, Chipper Bruch, David Copeland

Wreath from David and Linda Washburn: Shelby Johnson

$25 gift certificate to Red Door Antiques Store in Eddyville: Tracy Overby

$20 gift card to Big Johnz: Micah Melton

$125 Paul Mitchell Smoothing Iron from Beauty Shop on the Square: Susan Menser

Honey gift basket from Tri County Refrigeration: Chris Moore

$100 cash from Woodburn Pharmacy: Jennifer Floyd

$50 cash from B.W. Akin LLC: Toni Stevens

$25 cash from Britt’s Chiropractic: Buddy Calvert

$50 cash from Rex Parker Insurance: Kristi Huddleston

A country ham from Harned Insurance: Kevin O’Reilly

Hot maple toddy candle gift basket worth $60 from Hollie’s Florist and Gift Shoppe: Jaxon Hamby

A free haircut from Barber Boys barber shop: Tabatha Adams

2 $50-cash and coozie sets from Hamby Auto: Lindsey Shuecraft, Robin Johnson

$100 cash from Beshear Funeral Home: Shannon Parker

Bag chair from US Bank: Jamie Thorp

$25 gift certificate from Fiesta Acapulco: Shelby Hamby

A curling iron from Candy’s Salon: Charlotte Cooley

$25 Amazon gift card from Willett Insurance: Nancy Shelton

$50 Visa gift card from Apex Cleaning: Archie Camplin

2 $50-gift certificates to Food Giant: Ann Vandiver and Barry Nelson

2 $35-gift cards from Planters Bank: Miranda Parsons and Louise Monday

One night free lodging at Pennyrile State Park: Marsha Hall

$50 gift card from H&A Metal Works: Caitlynn Moore

$20 cash from Mark Cotton Auctions: Diane Edwards