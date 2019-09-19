From Progress staff reports
Dawson Springs Independent Schools Superintendent Lenny Whalen meets with various focus groups three times a year.
He is wanting to invite parents, business leaders and community members to take part in the meetings.
"We're looking for folks who are interested in hearing current school related happenings and sharing ideas," Whalen said.
Whalen meets with a group of certified employees and classified employees as well. The meetings are around lunchtime in the fall, winter and spring.
Those interested in joining the focus groups can contact Whalen at 270-797-3811 or leonard.whalen@dawsonsprings.kyschools.us.