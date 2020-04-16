At 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, Dawson Springs Athletic Director Rhonda Simpson turned on the lights.
For 20 minutes and 20 seconds, Dawson Springs City Park was lit up.
Cars drove on Arcadia Avenue and through the park honking their horns in audio support of senior athletes whose season was suspended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s a bummer,” said Autumn Ortt, a senior softball player. She was most looking forward to playing softball her senior year, in which “every day is my last day” to enjoy it as a senior.
The last day of typical instruction in the Dawson Springs district was March 13, and now the return of classroom instruction has been pushed back until May. Dawson Springs school board at its virtual meeting last week approved the elimination of spring break and the use of “banked” instructional time to end the 2019-20 school year early. The tentative last day of school, still under nontraditional instruction, is May 1.
The Dawson Springs High School track team competed in one meet before the season was suspended. The baseball and softball teams were preparing for their first games.
Seniors on the track and field team are Aubrie Gunn, Kenny Leggett and Daniel Garrett. Baseball players who are members of the class of 2020 are Talan Moore, Ethan Huddleston, Andrew Gilbert, Harrison Davis and Brennen Cunningham. Ortt and Cindy Solomon are senior members on the softball squad.
Kiki Riggs, the softball manager and member of the class of 2020, said she is going to miss out on many aspects that she’s been looking forward to for many years.
“I have cried so many times because never did I think that on March 13, 2020, was my last day of school,” Riggs said. “I know all of this is for a good reason but it sucks.”
The district announced that prom and the senior trip are canceled. Graduation is still tentatively planned for May 22, but Superintendent Lenny Whalen said the high school would have a graduation ceremony even if it is later in the year.
The change from classroom instruction to mobile instruction has had an impact on the seniors. Ortt said she is able to complete her work “a lot better than I was at school.”
She plans to pursue a job in the medical field. She is a certified nursing assistant and was taking phlebotomy classes at the Caldwell County technical school.
“I won’t have my senior prom or my last band concert or senior board,” Riggs said. “... I’ve worked for 12 years to get to this point and I’m happy that I still get to have it even if it’s late in the summer or in the fall.”
Senior Emma Thorp is a member of the Dawson Springs Marching Panther Band, who has their Band Town Show and senior night early in the school year.
“My heart hurts for my classmates because they won’t have their senior night as I did,” Thorp said. “They won’t be able to hand their parents the special senior flower. I won’t be there to cheer my friends on as they approach to bat, and their pictures on the field won’t be taken.
“We’re spending our last couple weeks staring at our computers instead of seeing each other face to face as all the other seniors did. We won’t get to have senior skip day, we won’t get to properly say goodbye to the lowerclassmen, we won’t have that week where the seniors get the recognition in the building they deserve.
“No last day of school hugs from friends and our favorite faculty, and no special potlucks to celebrate our time together. My thoughts go out towards the seniors who will be receiving their refund check for the trip, as they were all looking forward to those beach days. We, as a class, are reduced to reminiscent beings that can only focus on our regrets and how we would have acted towards everyone on March 13th. We wish we could do it all over and have it done the right way, and we wish we were in the classroom at this time. We miss our teachers, and we miss our friends. I will never again be ungrateful for the time I spent at DSHS.”
Ortt said one thing citizens need to know about the senior class and its athletes: “Let us grieve. We weren’t expecting this.”