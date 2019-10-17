On Oct. 8, the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) made a $1,270,726 investment that will strengthen public infrastructure and train the next generation of workforce to grow the region's economy and create jobs, DRA Federal Co-Chairman Chris Caldwell and Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced.
Six new investments will provide funding for projects supporting water and sewer system improvements, innovative job training programs, and crucial healthcare services in communities across Kentucky through DRA and other public and private resources. A sewer project in Dawson Springs is on the list.
Funding for these projects is provided by the States' Economic Development Assistance Program, DRA's flagship grant program that makes strategic investments into projects supporting basic public infrastructure, transportation improvements, workforce training and education, and business development with an emphasis on entrepreneurship. DRA coordinates directly with the Kentucky's Department for Local Government and three local development districts in the state for program funding implementation."
KENTUCKY INVESTMENT PROJECTS
Dawson Springs Wastewater System Improvements | Dawson Springs, KY: The City of Dawson Springs will use DRA funds to rehabilitate its wastewater collection system and treatment plant to improve utility services for local residents and businesses. This investment is projected to impact 717 families who will benefit from improved water and sewer services. DRA Investment: $408,000; Total Project Investment: $2,008,000
Morganfield Water System Replacement | Morganfield, KY: The City of Morganfield will use DRA funds to replace the water main servicing the central business district along East Main Street, the primary corridor into the city.
This investment is projected to impact 60 families who will benefit from improved water and sewer services. DRA Investment: $256,500; Total Project Investment: $387,065
Webster County Workforce Training Equipment | Dixon, KY: Webster County will use DRA funds to purchase new equipment for the Webster County Area Technical School to enhance workforce training instruction for students enrolled in manufacturing, industrial, and CAD-related fields. This investment is projected to train 364 individuals for in-demand careers. DRA Investment: $252,221; Total Project Investment: $376,721
Hopkins County Broadband Expansion | Madisonville, KY: The Hopkins County Fiscal Court will use DRA funds to place six broadband communication stations on existing utility towers to extend internet service to rural areas throughout the county. DRA Investment: $155,500; Total Project Investment: $308,500
Madisonville CDL Training Program | Madisonville, KY: Madisonville Community College will use DRA funds to deliver a four-week course to prepare students for CDL licensure and meet the needs of regional industry seeking to hire credentialed truck drivers. This investment is projected to train 105 individuals for in-demand careers. DRA Investment: $143,380; Total Project Investment: $363,685
Paducah Medical Facility Renovation | Paducah, KY: Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital will use DRA funds to retrofit an existing medical facility to provide staff and patients with a centralized location for the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of individuals suffering from epileptic seizures. This investment is projected to create two new jobs and retain three. DRA Investment: $55,125; Total Project Investment: $352,625