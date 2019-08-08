On Wednesday, students will walk through the doors of Dawson Springs Independent Schools for the start of the 2019-20 school year.
In the meantime, there is plenty going on in town to prepare the students for their return.
This week started off with haircuts donated by the Dawson Springs Rotary Club and local barbers and hair stylists at their convenience. Nearly 40 students are able to get free haircuts.
Tuesday was the day for Shop with a Cop, where students are taken to the Princeton Walmart to spend $150 each on clothes, shoes and accessories needed for the school year.
Also Tuesday high-schoolers came to school to pick up their schedules and their books. Seventh- and eighth-graders will get their schedules on the first day of school.
Tonight, students in kindergarten through 12th grade will get free food and school supplies at the annual Back to School Bash from 6 to 7 p.m. Vendors, including school departments, services and groups, will be set up. Students in the elementary school will be able to visit their classrooms at 6:30 p.m.
The school district has released bus safety information to make sure students know what to do at the bus stop or if they miss the bus. Students should arrive at the bus stop five minutes before the bus arrives and have all their items inside their bookbag. While waiting at the bus stop, the student should be 10 to 12 feet from the road. Bus riders should not have electronics while walking or getting on or off the bus. If a child misses the bus, they need to return home to get help or call for assistance; they should never chase the bus or go to another bus stop.
Drivers need to be aware that they cannot pass a stopped school bus with lights and a stop arm out. If citizens see someone passing a stopped bus, they are encouraged to call the local police with a description of the vehicle.
Teachers returned today for three days of staff development. Opening Day for teachers is Tuesday.
There are several items parents and students must have in order to start the year off with all the documentation needed.
Students who live outside the district are required to fill out an out-of-district admission application. The district is inside the four bridges leading out of town. If the application has not been filled out, it needs to be done immediately. Forms can be turned in or found at the school board office.
To participate in school sports and open gym, student must have a current physical on file. For more information, see Rhonda Simpson, the athletic director.
Students who are eligible to participate in Family Resource and Youth Service Center's services must fill out the participation agreement with their parent. Students must have good grades, behavior and attendance, and parents must attend school-sponsored functions. More information can be found by speaking with FRYSC director Jonathon Storms.
Students need to have several pieces of paperwork on file at the school board office: legal proof of age document, a current immunization certificate and health, vision and dental exams. Parents can submit any missing documents to the office. Kentucky has required children 1 to 18 years old to get both doses of the Hepatitis A vaccines. Also, students need the meningococcal booster shot at age 16. The original shot is required for sixth-graders and then the booster at 16. The Hopkins County Health Department offers immunizations to those who don't have insurance or adequate insurance or state insurance. Sixth-graders also need an updated physical exam.
Students entering kindergarten must submit an official birth certificate, Social Security card, current immunization records and physical, dental and eye exams.
"On enrollment, at this time it appears we may be up a handful (5-10) but it's difficult to tell with new enrollments and withdrawals happening daily as folks move in and out of the community as the start of the new school year is upon us," Whalen said.
This year, students will walk onto a tobacco-free campus. The local health department donated signs to display to remind people about the policy. A sign with the words "In God We Trust" must also be displayed. Superintendent Lenny Whalen said the school principals will have the signs posted by the front entrances.
Sausage, egg and cheese biscuits with bananas, juice and milk will be served for breakfast on the first day of school. Students in the jr./sr. high school can also choose from a variety of grab-and-go items. For lunch, chicken fried steak, chicken strips, salad, yogurt box, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll, gravy, banana/strawberry cup, apple juice and milk will be served.
In following with recent tradition, there will be a Boo-hoo Breakfast at 8 a.m. on the first day of school in the kindergarten hallway for parents of kindergarteners. Doughnuts, juice, milk and coffee will be served. In the jr./sr. high school, students will gather for an assembly at the beginning of the school day.
Preschool begins later than the rest of the district. Preschoolers will come to school for their first day on Aug. 26. Children who are 3 on or before Aug. 1 can be screened and register for preschool. Kristin Merrill or Terri Freeman in the elementary office will be able to answer any questions and schedule a screening.
Other upcoming events include the board of education meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, and PTO Fun Night on Friday, Aug. 23.