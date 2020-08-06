As recent state mandates continue to affect the commonwealth, Hopkins County officials provide recommendations to citizens on how to safely support the community. They did so during Madisonville’s weekly COVID update via Facebook Live.
This week, Judge Executive Jack Whitfield was joined by Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton and Mortons Gap Mayor Chris Phelps to talk about how coronavirus has affected the county.
Hopkins County currently has 54 active cases of COVID-19, according to data provided by the Hopkins County Health Department.
One more case was reported on Tuesday, bringing the total amount of confirmed cases in the county to 399. In total, 311 citizens have recovered while 34 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
In Kentucky, 700 new cases and seven deaths were reported on Tuesday, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear.
Since the pandemic began earlier this year, Kentucky has had 32,197 cases and 751 deaths related to the virus in total. The commonwealth currently has a 5.24% testing positive rate.
Last week, Beshear released new limitations on private in-person gatherings with the capacity now at 10 people. Venues with proper cleaning procedures, such as those for weddings, are still able to operate in a 50-person capacity.
Whitfield said he received confirmation from the health department that many cases from the county have been linked to those attending family gatherings. Whitfield urged those to remain compliant with Beshear’s new limitation.
Earlier this month, Beshear also enacted a 30-day order for mandatory facial coverings in public. During Monday’s briefing, Beshear indicated that the order, which expires Aug. 9, will most likely be renewed.
Businesses in noncompliance with the facial covering mandate will be issued citations by the health department. The Hopkins County Health Department has set up a hotline for those to report noncompliant businesses. To report a business, leave a message at 270-821-5242, extension 258.
While mandatory facial covering is a controversial topic, Cotton encouraged citizens to be respectful of businesses at this time.
“We need our businesses, and our businesses need your help. Don’t get upset with the business if they’re being mandated to ask you to wear a mask,” Cotton said. “That business still needs your support more now than ever.”
Since last week, Kentucky’s restaurants, which were formerly able to open indoor dining at 50% capacity, have been reduced to serving 25% indoor capacity for the next two weeks, according to an executive order by Beshear. There is no limitation on outdoor dining as long as social distancing measures can be followed.
Beshear’s new capacity limit will also impact restaurant staffing and wait times, according to Cotton. Citizens should try to be compassionate and patient if service is slower than usual, Cotton said.
“Please understand that everyone is just trying to get through this together, and we need your help to make that happen,” Cotton said.