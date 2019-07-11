Harper arraigned in kidnapping case

By Melissa Larimore
Editor
A Dawson Springs man accused of kidnapping his stepgranddaughter has been indicted in Hopkins Circuit Court, according to court documents.
Glenn E. Harper, 55, was indicted by the grand jury on June 18 on five charges: kidnapping, third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and incest.
Kidnapping and incest are Class B felonies, which, according to Kentucky Revised Statutes 532.060, carry punishment of 10 to 20 years each. The rape, sodomy and sexual abuse charges are Class D felonies, which carry a sentence of 1 to 5 years each.
He was arraigned on those charges on July 3 in Judge Jim Brantley's circuit courtroom, said Tanya Bowman, the Hopkins Circuit Court Clerk. He is set to appear in court again on Aug. 19 for a review, she added.
The Commonwealth's Attorney's office will prosecute the case. An attorney with the office said Harper will have a pretrial conference on Aug. 12. Kenneth Root with the Department of Public Advocacy will represent Harper.
See harper/Page A4
Harper
from the front page
Harper is accused of taking his stepgranddaughter from her Dawson Springs home in late March. Following an Amber Alert, the two were found at a Walmart in southern Alabama a few days later.
Harper is being held in the Hopkins County Jail on a $150,000 bond.