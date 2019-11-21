Make-up day scheduled for Dec. 20

The Dawson Springs Independent Schools board of education met Monday night and went over some issues the schools are facing.
First, the district missed school on Nov. 12 for snow and ice and the board approved Friday, Dec. 20, as a make-up day. That day was to be the start of Christmas break for students and was to be a staff development day for faculty and staff. The day will count as an instructional day for students, but staff will still have to make up a day some other time. Superintendent Lenny Whalen said he wants to poll the staff before suggesting a date for the staff to make up.
Second, the board discussed the possibility of raising the pay for substitute teachers.
"We're just really struggling to find substitute teachers," Whalen said.
Teachers are sometimes pulled away from the classroom for professional development and with a small bank of substitute teachers to call in, the schools scramble to find people to take the teacher's spot.
No decision was made Monday night.
In other business, the board:
• watched as Kent Dillingham was sworn in as a school board member. He was originally sworn in January, but was on the ballot in the general election. He took the oath on Monday night.
• heard from Dawson Springs Elementary School Principal Jennifer Ward. Teachers are inputting data from the mock KPREP exams the students took, and kindergarten and preschool data is available as well. The morning preschool class has 37% of its students at mastery level on phonological awareness and in math. In kindergarten, 92% of students scored 51 to 100% on math with numbers 1 through 10.
• received a report from Chief Academic Officer Larry Cavanah. He said the teachers
See Day/Page A3
are leading professional learning communities, which "continue to serve as vital parts to our continued growth."
• listened to Director of Pupil Personnel Kent Workman as he spoke about attendance and enrollment. Current enrollment, not including preschool, is 564. Attendance districtwide is 94.5%. Workman said a variety of illnesses have been circulating around the schools.
• discussed the need for potential cyber crime insurance and to possibly use capital outlay funds of up to $10,000 to purchase a used, low mileage SUV. The district's 2004 Expedition has more than 177,000 miles on it and mechanic Ross Workman recommended the purchase of a newer vehicle. No action was taken on these items.
• approved the continuation of a contract from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020, with Ross Workman of Workman's Service Station to complete all inspections and maintenance of district vehicles. Workman is paid $75 for each bus inspection and $50 for each car inspection and $75 an hour for maintenance.
• approved KETS 2020 first offer of assistance to escrow $4,879 up to 3 years.
• acknowledged personnel actions. Noelle Young was hired as full-time food service worker and Kristin Merrill was hired as the archery coach.
• approved to surplus and get rid of old textbooks no longer in use.
• approved to continue with Delta Dental's 24-month proposal as one dental option for employees.
The board will meet next month at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.