From Progress staff reports
All outdoor burning is prohibited in Hopkins County, according to an executive order from Hopkins Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr.
He issued the order under the strength of Kentucky Revised Statutes 149.401, which states "a city or county may enact an ordinance banning all open burning during periods of extraordinary forest fire hazard or fire occurrence."
According to Kentucky Mesonet, a network of weather monitor stations developed by Western Kentucky University's Kentucky Climate Center, only 1.81 inches of rainfall was recorded between Aug. 16 and Sept. 16 in Hopkins County.
The dry weather, which is expected to continue, leaves the county in "extreme danger of forest fires," Whitfield announced in the executive order.
The 863-acre Pennyrile Forest is in Hopkins County.
The burn ban is in effect until the county office announces the end publicly. The ban started at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.