United Way of the Coalfield has adjusted to COVID-19 by turning their kick off campaign virtual with a basket auction ending on Friday, Oct. 30.
“We know that United Way of Kentucky and the other United Ways in Kentucky and outside of Kentucky are going virtual with their campaigns,” said Don Howerton, executive director of United Way of the Coalfield.
There is one basket auction that will end on Friday, October 16 because it has perishable food in it, Howerton said.
United Way is accepting already prepared baskets or just items that they can turn into a basket. The auction is on-going, but donations for the auction are still being accepted. If businesses would prefer to donate items instead of preparing a basket, then United Way can put the basket together and mention the business name on the website.
To donate items, contact Howerton at 270-821-3170. To bid on baskets or give to the local United Way, visit unitedwayofthecoalfield.org/silent-auction.