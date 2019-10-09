A Dawson Springs man has died and an autopsy of the body should help answer some questions investigators have, Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson told The Progress on Monday afternoon.
The body of Marshall "Mark" Neisz, 51, Dawson Springs, was found inside a vehicle in the Tradewater River off Olney Road on Saturday night.
Sanderson said a death investigation is underway. The body was in Louisville for an autopsy on Monday. There are unusual circumstances around the case, Sanderson said.
Dawson Springs Police Chief Mike Opalek said the Dawson Springs Police Department was asked to assist at the scene and Officer Scott Raup went.