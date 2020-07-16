Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department made arrests recently and information was available on the Hopkins County Jail website:
Whitney L. Densmore, 20, Dawson Springs, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kaitlyn N. Potts, 24, Dawson Springs, was arrested Tuesday and charged with failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department
William T. Byarly, 29, Dawson Springs, was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief, illegal possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also, he was charged with speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, reckless driving, failure of nonowner operator to maintain required insurance, first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding stop sign, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
Jeramey H. Bourland, 36, Dawson Springs, was charged Thursday with contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.