Thanks to a donation from the local Hopkins County Crime Stoppers, the Madisonville Police Department has announced an increase in the reward amount for an initial tip that will lead to the arrest and conviction connected to a shooting that injured five individuals on Aug. 30.
The $500 donation raised the overall reward to $1,000, according to MPD Maj. Andy Rush, who said the tips that are given to the department are time stamped so that the department is able to tell which tip was received at what time.
To receive the $1,000, the tip must be the first tip that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter, said Rush.
Officers responded to an assault call at 1:28 a.m. on Aug. 30 on Elm Street and Pride Avenue where approximately 100 people were gathered, according to police reports.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact MPD Detective Kyle Dame at 270-824-2121 ext. 2014. Anonymous tips can be left with the Hopkins County Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.