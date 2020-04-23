COVID-19 has raged in Hopkins County. As of Tuesday morning, it has infected 157 people and killed 16.
The virus delivered a different kind of punch this week as Gov. Andy Beshear announced that traditional graduation ceremonies would not be safe for quite a while and that school districts should come up with plans for drive-in or virtual graduations.
Beshear’s announcement led to Dawson Springs Superintendent Lenny Whalen releasing a statement on the status of the Class of 2020’s graduation ceremony and other end-of-the-year information.
“I’m very disappointed that we’ll not be able to have a normal graduation as we anticipated,” Whalen said in a letter sent out Tuesday. “My heart and soul aches for our seniors for the opportunities this pandemic has taken from them.”
At the Dawson Springs Independent Schools board of education virtual regular meeting Monday night, Whalen asked the board to allow him until May 15 to make a decision on graduation. The board approved. Chair Vicki Allen, Vice Chair Tracy Overby, Lindsey Morgan, Wes Ausenbaugh and Kent Dillingham were all present. All votes were unanimous.
But by Tuesday, recommendations from the governor and the commissioner of education changed the plans.
The board took several actions related to the effects of COVID-19:
• The board approved that the high school graduation credit requirements be changed from 25 to 22 for the Class of 2020 only.
• The board approved to use all banked instructional time and completed nontraditional instruction days to put toward the require 1,062 hours of instruction. The final instructional day for students will be May 1.
• The board approved the certified staff and partner aide closing week schedule. Monday, May 4, and Tuesday, May 5, would be for final grading and posting grades. Wednesday, May 6, would be a day scheduled for online training. On Thursday, May 7, staff would meet virtually in small groups to work on academic vertical alignment. From Friday, May 8, on will be Closing Day and days to set up appointments to clean out rooms. Some classified staff would be working through May as needed.
• The board approved to authorize Whalen to grant emergency days as needed for certified and classified staff who need relief to meet required employment obligations for the 2019-20 school year only.
• The board approved to amend all timelines related to the District Certified Evaluation Plan and postpone certified staff evaluations to the next school year. The board also approved to amend timelines, if necessary, to postpone classified staff evaluations.
• The board approved to grant Whalen authority to waive board policies so that the district could implement Senate Bill 177, which was recently signed into law.
• The board approved that until further notice all board meetings would take place virtually.
• The board was able to read reports written by Dawson Springs Elementary Principal Jennifer Ward, Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High Principal Todd Marshall and Chief Academic Officer Larry Cavanah.
“I want to thank all of our staff members and parents for stepping up to the plate during this national crisis,” Ward wrote in her report. “Our students are working very hard to complete their work from home with the help of their parents/guardians. It is times like this that make me truly appreciate being a part of our Panther Family.”
Marshall said senior sponsors and the school are planning activities that will meet the safety guidelines for COVID-19 to honor the senior class.
The Dawson Springs Progress and The Messenger in Madisonville will publish its graduation section May 21. Local businesses who would like to advertise, contact Tina Dillingham at 270-339-7199 or at tdillingham@the-messenger.com.
Senior parents and loved ones are invited to submit “shout-outs” to their students. Photos and a note can be submitted. The deadline is Friday, May 1. The cost is $18.75 for a 2 column by 3 inch space and $37.50 for two spots.
The “shout-outs” don’t have to be made to a senior in high school. They can be targeted to an elementary student, a middle-schooler, a preschooler or a college student.
For more information, contact Tina Dillingham via Facebook messenger, text or call at 270-339-7199 or email tdillingham@the-messenger.com.
In his letter, Whalen said the start date of the next school year is still in question. He said the district is coming up with a “plan B” calendar should the governor push back school start dates.
Meals to continue through MayAlthough school for students will be finished on May 1, the district will continue to serve meals through the end of the month.
From 11 a.m. to noon every Monday, except Memorial Day, May 25, meals for the week can be picked up in a drive-thru in the alley between the schools.
The last day for meal pickup will be Tuesday, May 26, which is moved to Tuesday because of the Memorial Day holiday.
The Hopkins County YMCA will continue to serve meals in the summer as it typically does. More information will be featured in an upcoming edition of this newspaper.
For more information, call the hotline number that corresponds with your need. The Dawson Springs Elementary School COVID-19 hotline number is 270-871-2763. The Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School COVID-19 hotline number is 270-871-2660. To contact the Dawson Springs Family Resource and Youth Service Center and to ask about meals, call 270-871-3281. The Dawson Springs board of education hotline for COVID-19 is 270-871-3261.
Beshear features district in daily updateDuring his daily news briefing on Monday evening, Beshear recognized the Dawson Springs staff preparing meals.
He showed a screenshot of Whalen’s tweet, saying: “The Dawson Springs crew going hard at it to pack meals this morning. They’re awesome and just keep getting it done. The assembly line is working like a charm. The drive-thru line opens at 11am. We anticipate little to no wait... we’re ready. Stay safe everyone. #TeamKentucky”
Board meeting notesIn other business, the board:
• approved the treasurer’s report, which shows a general fund balance at the end of March of $1,566,129.91. From the same time last year, the fund is down more than $72,000.
• approved the KETS third offer of assistance in the amount of $2,711 to escrow up to three years.
• approved to use Alliant Integrators to install and upgrade security and video surveillance equipment, which would include vape detectors in restrooms on campus. The action is related to Senate Bill 1, a school safety bill, and most of the money for this will not come from the general fund. The board also approved to submit the BG-1 document to the Kentucky Department of Education.
• approved the continuation of three adult teachers aides for the elementary school for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved site-based decision-making council staffing allocations, certified employee and finance director salary schedule, classified employee salary table, certified substitute salary table and extra service salary table, which are all the same as the current school year.
• approved the board to use standards 2, 4 and 6 of the Superintendent Evaluation Instrument for the board’s June meeting when it handles the superintendent evaluation. The board will select the indicators to measure Whalen by.
• acknowledged personnel actions. Nicole Bourland was hired as substitute food service. Ladonna Bennett and Cathy Watson will retire at the end of the school year.
The next regular school board meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, May 18.