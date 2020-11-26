Above: Jason Parker, a volunteer at the food giveaway in Dawson Springs Tuesday, places a box of dairy, chicken, fruits and vegetables into a waiting car. Dawson Springs Magistrate Charlie Beshear said around 400 boxes of food were given to local residents. Right: David Schreckenberger, a member of Knights of Columbus Blessed Trinity Council, cuts the plastic off the boxes of food so he and other volunteers can pass food out to the waiting cars at the food giveaway in Dawson Springs on Tuesday morning.