At its Monday evening meeting, the Dawson Springs Board of Education tentatively approved a return to in-person instruction utilizing a “Purple and Gold” hybrid schedule beginning Monday, Oct. 12.
The school year began with remote instruction on Sept. 1. The students’ return to school at the conclusion of fall break is contingent on maintaining the current trend or a hopeful decline in local positive cases of COVID-19.
The student body will be divided into two groups for the hybrid model: purple and gold. Staff members have worked diligently to ensure siblings in both of the district’s schools are placed in the same groupings.
Students in the purple group will attend school each Monday and Tuesday, and will learn remotely from home Wednesday-Friday. Those students in the gold group will learn remotely Monday-Wednesday and will be in-person on Thursdays and Fridays. A deep cleaning of district facilities will take place each Wednesday.
Two back-to-school orientations will be held on Oct. 5-6 for the purple and gold groups, respectively. These orientations are optional, but will be a “full live,” according to Supt. Leornard Whalen.
“Will we do lunches and meals?” asked board member Kent Dillingham in regards to the two days of orientations.
“Yes, we’ll be going full live,” said Whalen. “We’re also going to have meals available at the pickup sites.”
While the pickup times will be altered somewhat, meals will continue at sites off-campus and with the drive-thru option five days a week to accommodate the hybrid schedule and virtual learners.
Students will have the choice to continue with the virtual option, opting out of in-person instruction. Staff members will be calling each household to determine plans for returning in-person or for continuing virtually.
After 90 minutes of special presentations, the board:
• approved two facets of “BG1:” HVAC replacement, associated power distribution, emergency safety equipment, fire alarm system, barrel roof replacement (preschool area), and new insulation (preschool), as mentioned in the district’s most recent facilities plan.
• accepted the working budget for Fiscal Year 2021 as presented by Chief Finance Officer Amanda Almon.
• agreed to collaborate with Christian County Schools’ certified teacher for deaf and hard-of-hearing students to comply with the Memorandum of Understanding as recommended by Kristin Merrell, Director of Special Education/504 Coordinator.
• consented to continue with non-resident contracts for students who reside in the Hopkins, Caldwell, Christian, and Webster County districts for 2021-22.
• authorized Whalen to take action “as he sees fit” related to school and/or athletics in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• set the tax rate for school year 2020-2021 at the compensating rate of: General Fund Real Estate Rate, 74.7 cents; Tangible Personal Property, 74.7 cents; Merchants Inventory, 74.7 cents; Motor Vehicle/Watercraft, 68.7 cents; Personal Aircraft, 68.7 cents; and a utility tax of 3%. The proposed compensating tax rate for 2021 is 74.7 cents on real property and is expected to produce just over $474,835.33.
• created a district communications coordinator position after a discussion of the job description. To begin during the current school year, the District Communications Coordinator will receive a stipend of $1,500.
• suspended preschool tuition for all families until school resumes in full session.