It has become a modern tradition to take official “First Day of School” photos and post them to the various social media outlets.
Granted, the beginning to the 2020-21 school year was anything but traditional, official first day pictures of Dawson Springs Panthers made their rounds on Facebook and Instagram on Sept. 1.
While some students put on their favorite outfits for the photo opportunity, others marked the occasion in a more realistic fashion — in their pajamas or even still asleep in bed.
Take junior Skye Bratcher, for instance.
“What I missed most about a traditional ‘first day’ of school this year was being able to wear a cute outfit and flexing on my summer glow-up,” said Skye. “Instead, I wore a Groot hoodie and leggings on the first day.”
Fifth-grader Bralyn Cotton also noticed a change in the usual back-to-school routine.
“I missed packing up all of my school supplies,” said Bralyn.
Bralyn’s sister, Kalyn, who is in the fourth grade, shared her schedule on the first day of school.
“I did reading, math, social studies, science, and then writing,” said Kalyn. “I had my mom check it and then marked it done.”
As you can imagine, Skye’s high school schedule looks a bit different while learning virtually at home.
“I wake up around 7:50 -ten minutes before school ‘technically’ starts, and after I get out of bed — wearing the same t-shirt and shorts that I slept in, I check into my first class of the day,” Skye said. “I start working on my classwork for each scheduled period, but I find myself distracted by the pantry filled with food.”
Virtual instruction does have its perks, according to Bralyn.
“You don’t have to keep working when you are done with your work. You can just do something else, but at school, you have to do more work,” said Bralyn.
Kalyn likes the anonymity of virtual instruction.
“If I forget something, I can just get back online and do it. I don’t have to say it in front of everyone,” Kalyn said.
While Skye enjoys being able to stay at home with her cats during the day, she isn’t a fan of non-traditional instruction, or NTI.
“One thing I dislike about virtual learning is that everything that was once simple is complicated,” said Skye.
The Cotton sisters also added a few cons to the NTI list.
“Our parents don’t teach like our teachers do,” said Kalyn.
“When you don’t understand something, you have to wait for your teachers,” Bralyn said.
Skye, Bralyn, and Kalyn are waiting to return to school on the Eli Street campus with great anticipation.
“I’m looking to something in my life finally feeling normal again,” said Skye.
“I can’t wait to see my friends and get to learn from teachers,” Kalyn said.
- “I can’t wait to get a normal recess,” said Bralyn.
The Dawson Springs Independent Schools will make a decision about potentially returning after fall break for in-person instruction no later than Oct. 2.