If you’re thinking about running for a seat on the Dawson Springs City Council or Independent School District board of education, then Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern has some news for you.
Those interested in running for office in the 2020 General Election can contact Cloern’s office to have a filing packet mailed.
The filing deadline for any office on the ballot is 4 p.m. June 2.
Offices on the ballot are Dawson Springs and Earlington city councils, Hanson, Mortons Gap, Nebo, Nortonville, St. Charles and White Plains city commissions, divisions 1, 3 and 5 of the Hopkins County Board of Education, the conservation district and two seats on the Dawson Springs Independent Schools board of education.
There are six members on the Dawson Springs City Council. They are Dusty Vinson, Martha Woolsey, Joe Allen, Kenny Mitchell, Rick Hendrickson and Mark McGregor. The races are nonpartisan and the top six vote-getters in the general election get the spots.
There are five members on the Dawson Springs Independent Schools board of education and two seats are up for grabs. The seats held by Lindsey Morgan and Kent Dillingham are up for election, said Jenny Menser, deputy clerk.
For more information or to request a filing packet, call the clerk’s office at 270-821-7361, ext. 3.