Beginning Monday, Kentucky 109 will have a lane restriction at the Hopkins-Christian County line. The bridge over Tradewater River will remain open but will be reduced to one 10-foot lane controlled by temporary signals. Message boards will be set up at each end of the project. This replacement is part of the Bridging Kentucky effort.
The project should be completed by the winter.
Bridging Kentucky is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealths bridges by rehabilitating, repairing or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. For more information on Bridging Kentucky and other bridge projects, visit http://BridgingKentucky.com.
Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available by going to www.twitter.com/kytcdistrict2 and www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page. Navigate Traffic at GoKY.KY.Gov, WAZE.com or via the WAZE App.